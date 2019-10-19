How will Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor impact NJ this weekend?

Once a Tropical Storm, Nestor is now classified as a Post-Tropical Cyclone. (Arguably, it never showed stellar "tropical" organization, and it will not gain strength going forward.) As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the storm was estimated to pack maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph as it makes landfall near Apalachicola on the Florida panhandle.

Nestor's official track forecast and storm statistics as of 2 p.m. Saturday. (NOAA / NHC)

There are no big changes to the track forecast to report, since I last blogged on Friday. The storm will charge through the southeastern U.S. and eventually eject from North Carolina into the Atlantic Ocean.

Spaghetti plot of hurricane models for the track of Nestor's center, as of Saturday afternoon. (Tropical Tidbits)

Sunday is looking pretty wet for New Jersey, especially (but not exclusively) through the second half of the day. Models are pointing to periods of moderate to heavy rain (1 to 2 inches) for southern and coastal New Jersey in particular. Yes, northern and central New Jersey are still likely to get wet too, with periods of showery to light rain throughout the day.

High-res NAM model forecast for Sunday afternoon, showing light to moderate rain over North Jersey and moderate to heavy rain over South Jersey. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely along NJ's southern Shore.

High-res NAM model wind gust forecast as of Sunday afternoon, showing some strong 30+ mph wind gusts brushing against NJ's southern coast. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

The storm surge picture looks better. As tide levels peek just below flood stage, only localized minor coastal flooding issues are expected through Monday.

Tide forecast for Cape May (and all Jersey Shore points) keeps water levels just below minor flood stage through Monday. (NOAA / NWS / MARFC)

Bottom line... Dangerous storm for New Jersey? Not really. Inclement weather Sunday? Yes indeed.

We'll flip back to seasonable, sunny weather on Monday. A cold front will bring another batch of rain through New Jersey on Tuesday.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.