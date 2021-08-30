How to make quick, easy ‘Jersey Fresh’ tomato sauce

If you find yourself with too many backyard tomatoes or you could only buy them by the basket at the farm stand, don't let them go to waste.

At the end of the season many people take huge batches and put them up for the coming winter. That can be an overwhelming all-day affair. You can make smaller batches that takes very little time and put them in the fridge for a week or two during the season.

Don't be intimidated into wasting another season of fresh Jersey tomatoes and go ahead and try this. I promise, it's simple and easy.

Dennis Malloy's easy tomato sauce recipe

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.