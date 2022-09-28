How NJ can help areas affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is closing in on Cuba, the Gulf of Mexico, and the surrounding areas and while the outcome is uncertain, that doesn’t mean we can’t help be prepared.

New Jersey has always been successful in raising money and acquiring donations in times of need and it's important we continue to do so.

A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) loading...

The first thing New Jerseyans can do is donate blood.

Many states have been taking blood donations and shipping them to particular hospitals that are at risk of having a low supply.

It is uncertain how bad the damage will be from the hurricane but we can expect that hospital activity will pick up solely due to the increase in slippery roads and wind.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Donating blood and needed supplies

If you are unable to donate blood or maybe don’t have access to a blood center close enough, look to see what you can donate to the Salvation Army or any other type of organization that collects non-perishables and home goods.

These organizations are taking donations from anywhere, and if you have the means to overnight a donation of goods you could be making a huge impact on a community or family.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Sign up to volunteer

You can also sign up to be a volunteer and help with hurricane relief as a whole.

This could include collecting donations, organizing goods, or simply making sure families in high-risk areas have the materials needed to survive.

Many stores in high-risk areas are completely wiped clean of materials such as water and other household items, so if you are not at risk and have these items lying around it would be a true good deed to donate it to someone in need

Waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kevin Morales) Waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kevin Morales) loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years