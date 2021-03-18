How Murphy is destroying senior citizen resident lives (Opinion)

"Help! Murphy is destroying senior citizen resident lives."

That was the heading of just one of the many emails we get asking us to please shed light on the subject of people stuck in long-term care facilities. The CDC relaxed the guidelines last week for people being allowed to visit their loved ones in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and rehab centers.

We all know why Murphy is gun shy about allowing people in to visit people in places like nursing homes. It was his order to put COVID positive patients back into those facilities for fear of overwhelming hospitals. It was a calculated risk and it backfired, horrendously. The hospitals weren't overwhelmed but many seniors died in long-term care facilities due to that decision. He has been able so far to avoid too much scrutiny and criticism for that move.

Having our mother tested positive at a hospital and sent immediately back to the assisted living facility she was in; we know the desperate feeling of isolation these families feel. The sadness and depression many of these residents and their families feel is beyond words. It's understandable that Murphy is cautious given his disastrous call concerning nursing homes early in the pandemic, but it's time for him to be human and rational and stop pretending to be.

The residents and the staff of these facilities have been vaccinated, as have most of the family members who desperately need to visit their loved ones. The mistake he is making now is almost as bad as the one he made a year ago. Call the Governor's office and respectfully ask that he address this issue ASAP: 609-292-6000. ​The website for more contact info is here.

