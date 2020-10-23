The allegations about Democrat Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden could be another reason that he doesn’t last very long as president if elected, Jim Gearhart speculates in his latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Jim has theorized that there is a plan in the Democratic party to replace Biden with his would-be vice president, Kamala Harris, as she is more representative of the far left Jim says guides the party’s direction. If anything comes to light suggesting the elder Biden was involved in his son’s activities while he was vice president, that could hasten his exit from office, Jim says.

“On the other hand, you see how hard it was to prosecute Bill Clinton for his obscene behavior in the Oval Office. It’s very hard to do,” Jim says.

If Biden wins and were to step down before the end of his term, Jim says, it would be less of a coup and more of an incremental change, passing off duties to Harris.

“Then he will have to ultimately have to for reasons of health — he will have to rest or get out of it and then legally you can put the vice president into office,” Jim says.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jim Gearhart. Any opinions expressed are Jim's own.