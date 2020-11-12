The New Jersey Attorney General tested positive this week for the novel coronavirus . Right after that he tested negative for the virus. He took a rapid test soon after he learned that he was in contact with a staffer that had tested positive for coronavirus. Soon after that he took a PCR test, and it came up negative. Hmmm. What should he do?

Well, being the responsible public official that he is, he exercised caution and announced he will be quarantining for the next 10 days and working from home. He is showing no signs of illness, but remember ... safety first! That's our motto in society today. If that had been the rule a century ago, there would be no airplanes or air travel, no automobiles, etc. But in today's sanitized, homogenized and traumatized world, that's what we do.

You may recall that last month Gov. Phil Murphy quarantined himself for a week after a staffer tested positive for COVID. Murphy did not test positive but ... safety first. Another staffer initially tested positive, then negative. So how accurate are the tests? How about four out of 65 positive tests being later confirmed by PCR tests in one clinic in July. Earlier this year, Judy Persichilli the NJ Health commissioner, told us we're all going to get it.

So why do we keep playing whack-a-mole by hiding from this virus? Because the state government feels that they have to do something and disrupting and nearly destroying society is all they've got. When have you known government to solve a problem rather than create one? .... (crickets) ... Exactly!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.