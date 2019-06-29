How about GRAP — Get Rid of All Politicians (LIVE)

https://business.facebook.com/nj1015/videos/2250908211690427/

For a long time, Jim Gearhart promoted what he thought might be the secret to ending government corruption, to controlling wild spending, to ensuring a lineup of public officials actually dedicated to the public — GRIP.

Get Rid of Incumbent Politicians. Show the comfortable and complacent the door, and don't let political office become a place to make careers.

But after decades of talking about GRIP, Jim Gearhart's not convinced it's enough. How about GRAP — Get Rid of Alloliticians?

Among the comments we got when Jim threw out GRAP as an idea this week:

Robert Wagner: People don’t vote because of a few reasons. They think their vote doesn’t count. They don’t relate with either of only two choices. They know the government is corrupt and they don’t want any part of it.

Mark J. Yevchak: Approximately 30% of eligible voters actually vote. If "We the People" aall voted, house would be clean.

Are they right? Listen or watch the video here to see what Jim has to say.

