Holiday Train Display rolls into The Monmouth Museum

Choo! Choo! All aboard!

The Holiday Train Display, in conjunction with Hackensack Meridian Health-Jersey Shore University Medical Center, rolls into The Monmouth Museum starting Saturday, Nov. 19 and continuing until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

The Monmouth Museum, located at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, on the Brookdale Community College Campus is one of the largest private museums in New Jersey. The independent non-profit organization serves as a cultural center of the arts, history, and science for all ages and abilities.

The nostalgic display of trains features four Lionel trains winding through a more than 30-foot exhibit of towns, mountains, cities, and more.

Alongside the trains, the Main Gallery will host the 20ft Holiday Tree and Pat Brentano’s show, “Consider the Trees…”!

The Nilson Gallery will showcase artwork available for purchase from museum members.

During the opening weekend of the Holiday Train Display, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, enjoy holiday crafts, music, and shopping at the gift shop all day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy the Wonder and Becker Wing Open Play.

The tree lighting in the Main Gallery will take place at noon followed by Storytime with Mrs. Claus at 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., indulge in hot chocolate and holiday treats in the Becker Wing. Then at 2 p.m., there will be a holiday movie screening.

Tickets are free for museum members. For non-members, it’s $12 for both adults and children.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

