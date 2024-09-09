Holiday Express Honors New Jersey great Carol Stilwell

Holiday Express has been helping the less fortunate for more than 30 years.

Launching in 1993, the organization has raised significant funds to help adults and children with special needs, supporting psychiatric hospitals, shelters and so much more.

My friend Serena Dimaso, a former New Jersey legislator and former mayor of Holmdel, invited me and Jodi to join her table at the annual charity clambake. What a great way to end one of the last weekends of the summer.

Submitted photo

On the beach, under the big tent at a party hosted by one of New Jersey's great entrepreneurs, Tim McLoone, on the beach in front of his Pier House.

Our friend Carol Stilwell, who is one of New Jersey's great philanthropists and business leaders, was honored for her incredible contributions over the years. We were proud to be a part of this incredible celebration.

