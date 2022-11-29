Hoboken SantaCon has nothing on these funny Santa fails

You thought drunks dressed up as Santa Claus running from bar to bar in Hoboken was amusing? SantaCon almost always turned out more pathetic than funny. If you want true Christmas comedy gold take a look at some of these Santa fail videos I rounded up from YouTube.

Now I'm saving my all-time favorite for last. But first, you ever wonder what Santa does when his big night is behind him? Apparently, he hits the bar.

Ouch.

When you’ve agreed to play Santa for a group of kids, the grand entrance is key.

I think Santa called Trinity Rehab when that party was over. Next is one where you're just waiting for something to happen as all of Santa's dignity slowly dies.

OK, before we get to my most favorite Santa fail ever here's a general compilation of a ton of Santa fails.

And now, if none of those made you laugh, unless you're dead inside I guarantee this one will. Someone at a mall decided Santa's grand entrance at center court should involve repelling down to the children. That someone surely was fired for this.

One thing I love about this is how the female announcer never breaks character and just keeps acting as if this utter disaster is not unfolding before every child's eye. That's right lady, just keep talking, no one will notice.

Watching this ridiculous video has become an odd Christmas tradition for me. Hey, some have "Rudolph." Some have "Die Hard." I have this guy.

Merry Christmas!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

