Hey New Jersey, leave my baby alone (Opinion)

As with most initiatives undertaken by the State of New Jersey to "help" us, here comes another one that not only will undoubtedly cost more money, but has no reason for existing. Rutgers, the state University funded by our tax dollars, has launched a research center for infant, toddler and childcare policy. How and why is it any of the state's business how people rear their offspring?

They seem to think we're all just a bunch of hapless, helpless morons that need their guidance on how to bring up children. That's the mindset of career academics and bureaucrats in Trenton. For God's sake, squirrels know how to raise their young, but somehow humans in the 21st century here in New Jersey need the state to study how they can better serve parents and young children?

Yes, I have an idea on how the state can help. Stay the %$#& out of peoples' lives and stop spending our money on your pointless social engineering projects. You can start by not paying people to have children, which is the root cause of most of the social ills in our world today. You can start will a public service campaign telling people if they breed them, then they should feed them.

If they need advice on how to raise them, ask their parents, aunts, uncles or grandparents for advice from their experiences, and not from some wet behind the ears state employee with a meaningless college degree or two. We have let the state into so many aspects of our lives, that a generation or two ago would have seemed ridiculous. The more layers of this we accept or ignore, the more will come down the pike. I'm sure the people behind all of this nonsense have good intentions, and it is making great pavement on the road to where we are headed in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.