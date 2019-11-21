He’s not homeless, she’s just in Target!

Not since the Bud Light commercial where the guys are partying in the department store clothes rack have I seen something this funny! This poor man in the Shore Network facebook post is holding up a sign saying that he's not homeless but is asking for your help because his wife has been in Target for more than 2 hours!

If this keeps up, he will be a poor man and he will be homeless! Meanwhile, he could be a peek into many a Jersey man's futures as the holiday shopping begins. Remember if you get dragged along to check the clothes racks. You never know what may be going on! Happy Holiday Shopping!

