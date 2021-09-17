Hero mom shields daughter from drugged driver in Pennsauken, NJ

A South Jersey mom is going to lose part of her leg, after an impaired driver hit her and her daughter.

It happened as the mom was greeting her daughter as she got off the school bus Wednesday afternoon in Pennsauken. A car police described as driving "erratically" plowed into the mother and daughter.

In a letter to parents, Pennsauken School Superintendent Ronnie Tarchich identified the mother as Angela Montes, and said she "acted heroically" to protect her child. The girl and two other students were injured, but not seriously.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family by Miguel Montes. He identifies himself as the woman's husband, and writes, "My daughter is ok just cuts and road rash but my wife got the worst of it and now she (is) losing her lower left leg and still needs surgery on her shoulder." As of Thursday morning, more than $8,000 had been raised.

We will get through this time together; I hope and pray for the recovery of Mrs. Montes, our students, and all those involved. The school community sends our deepest condolences and continued support as we move forward. - Pennsauken School Superintendent Ronnie Tarchich

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene. Pennsauken police say Benjamin Ramos, 39, is charged with four counts of assault by auto, four counts of endangering another person and one count of driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Counseling and support services are being provided to students at Phifer Middle School.

