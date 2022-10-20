Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention

Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed.

Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families during that really long weekend.

This year it's Monday, Nov. 10 and Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The staff at Disney expect New Jersey families every year at that time, but this year may be different.

With airfares astronomical and inflation taking a bigger bite out of family budgets, staying close to home may be a necessity.

You can still get away and you can still head south, to the furthest southern destination in our state.

Cape May is a shore town that offers families a wide variety of options not only in summer but throughout the year.

Cape Resorts has a variety of hotels and accommodations that should fit any family's needs for a quick getaway that week that solves the dilemma.

There are special packages that week designed just for the teacher's convention long weekend.

Plus the town itself is almost a Disney-like creation of what a classic American Shore town should be.

You may not think of a shore destination in Jersey for the second week in November, but there's plenty to do both indoors and out in the beautiful environment of lower Cape May County.

It's America's oldest seaside resort and you don't have to fly to get there.

Just head south on the Parkway to Exit 0 and you're there. Problem solved!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

