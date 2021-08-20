Here’s what you can do to protest NJ teacher vax mandate (Opinion)

When NJ teachers called into the Dennis & Judi Show today, many crying and emotional, about the vaccination mandate for New Jersey’s teachers, we were shaking.

A lot of teachers asked us what they can do to protest. We thought it was important to post some information about an organized protest that is being planned.

If you’re a teacher who is concerned about the vaccine mandate or just someone who espouses medical freedom, you’re being encouraged to attend a protest which will take place this Tuesday, August 24.

News that Gov. Murphy plans to mandate the COVID-19 injection for all New Jersey teachers came down on educators in our state like a ton of bricks yesterday.

The Freedom Loving Teachers of NJ group along with NJ Public Health Innovation PAC (NJPHIPAC) and several other health freedom advocacy organizations encourage teachers and parents to attend the rally to rise up for basic human rights.

The rally takes place at 11 a.m., Tuesday Aug 24 at the State House (131 West St., Trenton)

This rally is intended to unite and connect like-minded teachers and parents. Come learn what these several organizations are doing to preserve and protect health freedom and how you can get involved to help make a difference.

If you are a teacher and believe in choice, bodily autonomy, informed consent and parental rights come, rise up, show Gov. Murphy enough is enough.

Now is the time to be seen and be heard. This is a place where you can join others who agree with your right to Say NO to mandates.

The group also encourages you to Call Governor Murphy’s office and let them know you oppose this mandate: 609-292-6000.

Here’s the itinerary for the day:

Gather at the State House Annex

March to the NJEA headquarters and back showing unity in no mandates.

Head back to annex to speak and connect.

Children are welcome and the group says you can feel free to bring signs.

This Rally is for unity not division, so keep it peaceful and family friendly.

With people feeling helpless about the vaccine mandates, at least America still provides us with the freedom to protest the government.

You can use your power to stand up for what you believe are your rights.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.