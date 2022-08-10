Here’s how you get free gas in New Jersey (Opinion)

Many of us that drive a lot for work realize how much of an impact the high gas prices are affecting weekly budgets.

The high fuel costs, caused by our domestic energy policy dictated by the current administration in the White House, have increased the cost of everything. The food you buy at the supermarket, the food you order at a restaurant, the cost of getting and keeping employees, and the list goes on.

The good news is that the orange man is gone and we are saving the planet, right? Pah leez!

People have been forced to find creative ways to save money, from buying generic brands to reduce their grocery bills, to stopping less often for a $5-cup of coffee.

When you stop to get gas, there's not much you can do. Some people have turned to only putting $20 or $40 worth of gas in their car at one time, but then you end up stopping for gas more often. If people can drive less, they are.

One guy in South Jersey has solved the problem of high gas prices.

He's a regular listener of the Dennis & Judi Show and once in a while, we let him call in because he's a little crazy. In this case, he's crazy like a fox. He is very handy and has traded his skills at a local gas station for gas. He can fix minor issues with the building or the pumps. He has the equipment to do maintenance that the owner doesn't have, so anything the gas station owner needs he does it for gasoline.

With the high cost of everything, it's gotten much more difficult for young people with huge college loan debts to make ends meet. Here is a great example of why you should send your kids to vocational school and learn how to do something useful and productive in our world rather than become a computer slave in a cubical for some soulless corporation. If they know how to do things maybe they can get free stuff in exchange for their SKILLS, like free gas.

You go, Billy!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

