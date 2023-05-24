Here is the secret to a successful summer in NJ

(Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

🏖 Monmouth County Commissioners working with towns to prepare for summer 2023

🏖 There is game-changing technology available for you to monitor summer activity

🏖 The summer tourism season is a major driver for the local economy in Monmouth

The tourism revenue brought in each and every summer is a huge driver for the Monmouth County economy helping local businesses, restaurants, and towns along the way.

For some insight into the planning for the summer season ahead and what needs to happen for the summer of 2023 to be successful, Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone joined us on Shore Time with Vin and Dave on 94.3 The Point on Sunday morning.

Arnone said that the county will do everything they possibly can to help municipalities have a safe and successful summer tourism season.

Monmouth County Commissioner Tom Arnone at a press conference in May of 2021. (Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) Monmouth County Commissioner Tom Arnone at a press conference in May of 2021. (Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

"What I want to see a vibrant, busy, and safe summer for the residents of Monmouth County and all of our tourists," Arnone said.

Without a positive and thriving summer season, his feeling is that there could be local seasonal businesses that may not survive.

In addition to the beaches this summer, Arnone says they want to help get the word out about other activities for people to enjoy over the next few months as well.

Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch (Bud McCormick) loading...

"It doesn't necessarily have to be on the beach areas, and, that's why we offer so much more at the outlets, at the racetracks, and at different areas," Arnone said.

Outside the beach, Monmouth County has an expansive park system, music venues, food festivals coming up as well as some great breweries and distilleries to check out.

(Photo: Vin Ebenau) (Photo: Vin Ebenau) loading...

In the summer time, our first thought is to head to the beach on a hot, sunny day and while there are some spectacular beaches in Monmouth County, there's so much more to enjoy off the sand as well.

"You can be down at the beach and have all of the great beach type of environment and then you could just travel on out to the central part -- or a little off the beach -- and go to the racetrack and go to our malls and then you can also go out to the western part of the county where we have the big agriculture industry and we have the horses and all those areas that people may gravitate to more than the beaches," Arnone said. "We (also) have entertainment beyond none and we have -- in my opinion -- the best restaurants in the state of New Jersey."

You can listen to the full conversation with Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone on Shore Time with Vin and Dave, right here.

