Here are some great places to be when it’s frigid in NJ

New Jersey may not be known for its harsh winters, but you’d never know that from this past weekend!

Hopefully, it was a really good time to hunker down at home and stay warm with your family.

But I had to run around a little yesterday and I started thinking about what the warmest spots are here in the state.

After all, as tempting as it may be, I don’t want to spend the winter locked up in my house! Do you?

When the temperatures drop and the winds start to pick up, it's nice to have a cozy place to escape to and warm up.

Here are a few places to keep warm in New Jersey:

Hotels and bed and breakfasts:

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

If you're looking for a luxurious and cozy escape, consider booking a room at a hotel or bed and breakfast.

Many of these establishments have fireplaces, hot tubs, and other amenities to help you relax and warm up.

Museums and galleries:

Roebling Museum Environmental Protection Agency loading...

New Jersey is home to a number of world-class museums and galleries, many of which are indoors and climate controlled. Spend a day exploring the exhibits and getting out of the cold.

Movie theaters:

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

On a cold and blustery day, there's nothing like settling in with a bucket of popcorn and a new release at the movie theater. Many theaters in New Jersey have plush reclining seats and heated floors, so you can relax and stay warm.

Shopping malls:

American Dream mall and entertainment complex American Dream mall and entertainment complex (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

If you're looking for a way to stay warm and busy, consider hitting the mall. Not only will you be able to browse and shop to your heart's content, but you'll also be able to escape the cold and wind.

Libraries:

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

If you're looking for a quiet and cozy place to spend the day, consider visiting a local library.

Many libraries in New Jersey have comfortable seating areas, fireplace, and plenty of books to keep you entertained.

No matter what you're in the mood for, there are plenty of places to keep warm in New Jersey.

From luxurious hotels and spas to cozy libraries and movie theaters, there's something for everyone.

So when the weather outside is frightful, make your way to one of these warm and welcoming spots.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

13 Musicians Who've Served in the US Military

25 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Singer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except the lead singer.