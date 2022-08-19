HBO’s drag queen show will be filming in New Jersey

All sorts of projects have been shot here in New Jersey, from “The Many Saints of Newark” to “The Equalizer” to “Clerks 3." But this next project is a little different from those.

HBO will be filming an episode of “We’re Here," a reality show where drag queens visit towns and hold drag shows. According to the HBO website:

The show follows Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela as they continue their journey to spread love and connection across small-town America through the art of drag. Each episode of this Emmy®-nominated unscripted series finds the renowned drag queens recruiting local ​residents to participate in one-night-only drag shows and inspiring their "drag kids" to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends, and communities. As they work with individuals struggling with insecurities to fully embrace themselves, Bob, Eureka, and Shangela help their pupils unleash their inner drag queens for heartwarming and show-stopping performances, celebrating individuality and self-acceptance while bringing communities together through the transformative power of drag.

That sounds like a pretty tall order.

The final episode of the show’s third season will be shot in New Jersey, specifically, in Sussex and Warren Counties with stops in Vernon, Washington, Hopatcong and Sussex Borough.

The show, now in its third season, has won two Emmys. Every episode with a full on drag show featuring the locals recruited in that installment.

No air dates have been set for the most recent season — so just be on the lookout for drag queens in Sussex and Warren Counties.

