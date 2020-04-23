Have you seen him? NJ man left group home in February

BERLIN — Police said they are searching for a man who walked away from a group home in the borough and hasn’t been heard from in more than a month.

Vernon Dockery, 36, left the home on Egg Harbor Road on Feb. 13, according to Camden County Acting Prosecutor Jill Mayer. Police said he then was in contact with individuals at the home through the first week of March, but has not been heard from since.

Dockery has a large tattoo of an eye on his forehead and also was last seen wearing a black headband, blue jeans and white sneakers, police said. He is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 180 pounds.

Police said they believe Dockery might be in the Atlantic City area.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 856-225-5105 or Berlin Police Detective Ryan Heron at 856-767-4700 ext. 171.

Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

