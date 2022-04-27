Have you been fired from your job for your medical choices? (Opinion)

Lynn Genrich, a health care professional fired for her religious beliefs, refused to test and vaccinate for COVID-19 and was rewarded with immediate termination. Lynn's story is one that is shared by many people across the tri-state area.

Many big hospitals and health care facilities have set policies where people are forced to choose between their livelihood and taking a jab that many people feel they should not be forced to take. In order to fight back against what I call a "tyranny of the expert class", we're holding an event this coming Saturday at the Hightstown Elks Lodge in East Windsor on April 30 at 3 p.m.

I'll be joined by Lynn and several victims of this new discrimination as well as some leaders who are standing up to fight back and help people caught in the middle. My friend Ian Smith will be on hand as he is pursuing a seat in the United States Congress. Ian stands out as one of the few courageous leaders who stood against the lockdowns and absurd mandate policies of Governor Murphy.

Ian Smith announces his campaign for Congress in NJ's third Congressional District 2/3/22 Ian Smith announces his campaign for Congress in NJ's third Congressional District 2/3/22 (Ian Smith for Congress) loading...

John Coyle will also be on hand, you remember him from my conversation on the show about his client's mom who died while waiting for a court decision on whether a hospital could block certain treatments despite being recommended by primary care physicians.

Join me and other leaders and local families at the Hightstown Elks Lodge in East Windsor this weekend. And if you have suffered any workplace discrimination please send me a note through our free New Jersey 101.5 app and I'll do my best to help you connect with someone who can help you fight back.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

