HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 24-year-old man died in a house fire just before dawn on Monday.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said the man was the only person inside the house on Lenox Avenue. His parents, who own the home, were away at the Shore.

The fire was brought under control within a half hour but CBS Philly video of the fire shows extensive damage to the roof. Photos also show damage to rear of the house.

Onofri did not disclose the identity of the victim.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

