These NJ homeowners said ‘boo!’ to subtlety — and we love them for it
It’s always so fun for me to see how hard people work when decorating for holidays.
That’s what inspired our Halloween decoration photo submission contest that we held during the first few weeks of October on New Jersey 101.5.
The rules were simple: all people had to do was send us their own picture of how they decorated their homes for the spooky season.
Read More: The most disappointing Halloween treats to avoid this year
Most were photos of outdoor lawn displays, but some were interior decorations (wait for it: someone even made their bathroom festive for October).
I’m truly impressed by how hard people commit to dressing up their homes, so I simply have to share them with you (with everyone’s permission, of course).
Some were nice and wholesome, like Samantha D.
I love her light-up spider web.
Some were creative, like Darlene M’s skeleton band.
Instead of turning it “up to 11”, I’d like to think they turn it up to 13.
That would be spooktacularly appropriate.
Some had very specific pop culture references.
Shout out to April T. for having the Demogorgon from Stranger Things!
And some must have taken days to set up, like Elaine’s display.
That must have taken a frighteningly long time! The cleanup must be a nightmare.
Here are all of the impressive Halloween displays that were submitted to New Jersey 101.5, with the winner announced at the end.
New Jersey's 2025 Halloween Decorations
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
Thank you to everyone who participated in the contest! And congratulations to the winner, Joanne Freel, who will be contacted by the Jersey Prize team to receive their prize.
🎃 Happy Halloween! 👻
2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk
Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media
LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The Best Horror Movie From Every Year
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.