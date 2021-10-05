Hackensack, NJ carjacker uses broom to attack driving instructor, cops say

HACKENSACK — A man tried to steal a car in a supermarket parking lot and attacked a driving instructor with a broom handle, police said.

An instructor was giving a lesson at the Stop & Shop on Pleasantview Avenue when Isiah Pringle, 31, of Albany, New York, allegedly walked up to her vehicle and tried to pull her out while she was still strapped in, Hackensack police told the Daily Voice.

Another instructor tried to stop the attack but Pringle hit him over the head with a broom that had been sticking out of a traffic cone, police told the Daily Voice. The victim was not hospitalized.

Pringle ran away but police caught and arrested him a few blocks away.

Pringle was charged with two counts of first-degree carjacking and weapons possession. He is being held at the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

Hackensack police on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

