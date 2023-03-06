NJ 18-year-old charged with murder after Hackensack shooting
◾️ A shooting left one 28-year-old man dead and a second victim hurt in Hackensack
◾️ An 18-year-old Hackensack man is charged with murder, stemming from the November death of Vidal Nieves
◾️ Jaheim Robinson is also charged with attempted murder and stalking
HACKENSACK — An 18-year-old man has been accused of a double shooting nearly four months ago, which left one man dead and a second wounded.
Jaheim Robinson, a student from Hackensack, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and stalking, as well as counts of illegal weapons possession, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.
Hackensack police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Essex Street and Lehigh Street on Nov. 12 around 5 p.m.
Officers found two male victims had been shot.
One suffered a non-life-threatening wound, while 28-year-old Vidal Nieves was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Nieves was a retail clerk at a Dollar Tree store in Passaic, according to his obituary. He was a resident of Maywood, but also had lived in Jersey City, East Rutherford and Hackensack.
Nieves is survived by a daughter, among other relatives.
On Monday, Robinson was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his initial court appearance.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.
