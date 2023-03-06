NJ 18-year-old charged with murder after Hackensack shooting

NJ 18-year-old charged with murder after Hackensack shooting

Jaheim Robinson of Hackensack (Bergen County Sheriff's Office)

◾️ A shooting left one 28-year-old man dead and a second victim hurt in Hackensack

◾️ An 18-year-old Hackensack man is charged with murder, stemming from the November death of Vidal Nieves

◾️ Jaheim Robinson is also charged with attempted murder and stalking

HACKENSACK — An 18-year-old man has been accused of a double shooting nearly four months ago, which left one man dead and a second wounded.

Jaheim Robinson, a student from Hackensack, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and stalking, as well as counts of illegal weapons possession, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Hackensack police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Essex Street and Lehigh Street on Nov. 12 around 5 p.m.

Vidal Nieves was shot and killed in Hackensack (Shook's Cedar Grove funeral home)
loading...

Officers found two male victims had been shot.

One suffered a non-life-threatening wound, while 28-year-old Vidal Nieves was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Nieves was a retail clerk at a Dollar Tree store in Passaic, according to his obituary. He was a resident of Maywood, but also had lived in Jersey City, East Rutherford and Hackensack.

Nieves is survived by a daughter, among other relatives.

On Monday, Robinson was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge

Photos from the 2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raised $2.5 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM