◾️ A shooting left one 28-year-old man dead and a second victim hurt in Hackensack

◾️ An 18-year-old Hackensack man is charged with murder, stemming from the November death of Vidal Nieves

◾️ Jaheim Robinson is also charged with attempted murder and stalking

HACKENSACK — An 18-year-old man has been accused of a double shooting nearly four months ago, which left one man dead and a second wounded.

Jaheim Robinson, a student from Hackensack, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and stalking, as well as counts of illegal weapons possession, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Hackensack police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Essex Street and Lehigh Street on Nov. 12 around 5 p.m.

Vidal Nieves was shot and killed in Hackensack (Shook's Cedar Grove funeral home) Vidal Nieves was shot and killed in Hackensack (Shook's Cedar Grove funeral home) loading...

Officers found two male victims had been shot.

One suffered a non-life-threatening wound, while 28-year-old Vidal Nieves was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Nieves was a retail clerk at a Dollar Tree store in Passaic, according to his obituary. He was a resident of Maywood, but also had lived in Jersey City, East Rutherford and Hackensack.

Nieves is survived by a daughter, among other relatives.

On Monday, Robinson was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.