Guy Fieri show scoping popular restaurants in Monmouth County, NJ

If you're in Monmouth County and think you see somebody that looks a lot like Guy Fieri, it's probably is the man himself.

"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is in the area filming an episode.

I did some digging on what goes into making an episode of Triple-D, and it's really interesting.

When Guy and his crew arrive at a restaurant, they don't stay for long.

According to Mashed, Fieri will often visit multiple eateries in the general area in one day.

They typically have a very tight schedule and Guy has to chow down quickly. Hopefully, his assistant has Tums on standby.

As regular viewers of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" know, it's not an episode until Guy rolls up in his trademark red Camaro.

If you think that he's putting a ton of miles on his ride driving from home base to wherever he is filming, think again.

People revealed that Fieri's ride is transported by a trailer for each shoot. Knowing that there are probably 100 miles on the odometer tops.

This last fun fact about DDD will make your head spin and stomach hurt.

While not all of the food that Guy tries is crazy, most of it is greasy.

Because producers have to piece segments and episodes together, they shoot many different angles, which require Fieri to eat food multiple times. Burp.

A reliable source was invited to lunch at a dynamite spot in Middletown on Thursday, March 31.

Haldi Chawk is a phenomenal Indian bistro on Route 35 in Middletown.

From gosh (lamb and goat entrees) to traditional vegetarian dishes, Haldi Chawk is about as legit as it gets when it comes to Indian food.

I'm also hearing that Guy is going to be experiencing Chubby Pickle in Highlands Thursday morning.

So, if you're in Middletown, don't be surprised if you spot Guy Fieri hangin' in Monmouth County.

Guy has actually spent a lot of time in Jersey. Here is every NJ restaurant that has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.