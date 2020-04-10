Gusty winds fan South Jersey forest fire Thursday night into Friday morning

DOWNE — A forest fire that started late Thursday afternoon burned several hundred acres overnight in Cumberland County and continued Friday morning.

Crews from the state Forest Fire Service were in the Millville (Edward G. Bevan) Fish and Wildlife Management Area battling the fire that was fanned by gusty winds out of the west.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said winds gusted to 59 mph in Upper Deerfield. A wind advisory for the entire state was in effect from the National Weather Service on Friday, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and an "elevated risk" for the spread of wildfires.

The fire burned at least 250 acres as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday with no containment and an intentional fire line expected to burn up to 1,500 acres overnight.

The Forest Fire Service told 6 ABC Action News no evacuations were ordered.

The DEP did not immediately return a request seeking more information on Friday morning.

