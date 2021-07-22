Gun buybacks next month across three NJ counties

In order to help reduce gun violence, New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck has announced some gun buyback events to be held in Passaic, Essex and Atlantic counties.

Partnering with Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill, the Guns for Cash events will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The rise in shootings across our country and throughout our state is deeply painful and our Office is deploying all available tools to attack the problem from every possible angle," Bruck said.

N.J. gun buyback locations

Gilmore Memorial Tabernacle, located at 68 Bishop Clarence Gilmore Blvd. in Paterson

St. Luke's Baptist Church, located at 139 Carroll Street (A.M. Tyler Place) in Paterson

New Vision Baptist Church, located at 100 Warrington Place in East Orange

The Prudential Center, located at 25 Lafayette St in Newark

Atlantic City Station No. 1, located at 900 Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City

Gov. Phil Murphy said he hopes the gun buyback initiative will reach communities that have been most devastated by gun violence.

Police officers will be stationed at each buyback location to collect and secure the guns. Residents can turn in firearms with "no questions asked" and receive as much as $250 per weapon.