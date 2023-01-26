Guess what NJ residents are giving up the most

As we start the new year, people have already given up on their New Year's resolutions.

A whopping 91% of people who make one don't fulfill their own promise to themselves. The top resolutions are to give up alcohol, tobacco and pornography. Quitting sugar was the most unusually common search topic in 19 states, the most for any category. Not New Jersey.

We picked the seventh most popular vice to give up — GAMBLING!

Maybe because we have online gaming and a city with nine casinos in our resort by the sea, Atlantic City. It could be the casinos right across the river in Pennsylvania. Maybe it's the bookie they bet with on a regular basis. Yes, there are still plenty of those guys/gals out there too.

For most people, we know getting into shape, which may include losing weight and going to the gym, seems to be the biggest priority, but there are plenty of people out there who want to kick the gambling habit or at least get it under control.

With everyone trying to tighten their belts and curb their spending, gambling could be the first thing on your list. If you have a problem, there are resources available. It turns out we're in pretty good shape compared to the rest of the country. We just may have too much expendable income to play with.

