Growing vegetables in New Jersey — Tips and tricks

This year New Jersey has seen an increase in people looking to grow their own food. With the virus keeping us at home and grocery stores being empty of some food items, it's no wonder people want to supplement their food with a backyard vegetable garden.

As someone who's worked for years at a garden center and who grows a lot of their own food each year, I thought I would put together a list of my best tips and advice to help anyone in New Jersey looking to start a garden.