Here’s how to start your first garden, Garden State!

We live in New Jersey: the Garden State. At this point, if you don’t have a garden, you should be ashamed. If the beautiful smell of fresh mulch hasn’t hit your neighborhood yet, that may be a sign it’s time to start prepping your yard for summer. In my family, the is the first spring we’ve prepared our garden so that we can indulge in fresh fruits and vegetables all summer long. If you’ve been dying to do the same, you’ve got to read this.

When it comes to prepping your garden, it can often be a tedious process. You have to first evaluate how long you want to actively have a garden, and then figure out what can be grown in that window. The whole point of a garden is to have the reward of getting to eat everything, and different from growing flowers, growing food is a strategic process. If you’ve been dreaming of having a garden at home, your time is now! Follow these steps and you’ll be picking berries off of your own bush before you know it.

How to start your first garden

