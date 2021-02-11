Great places in NJ to donate old clothing

Looking to get rid of old clothing? I know there’s always the temptation to throw stuff up on PoshMark or Tradesy or bring it over to the consignment shop and make a couple bucks. Don’t sell it! With the winter days getting colder and longer, countless people are in need of warm clothing and may not have the ability to purchase brand new items from a store. Not only is donating your clothing helping someone in need, but it’s environmentally friendly because throwing out old clothes contributes to waste and mailing sold clothes contributes to pollution. If you live in New Jersey and have unwanted clothing lying around, consider donating to one of these organizations.

Greendrop

Greendrop is an amazing organization in partnership with American Red Cross, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the National Federation of the Blind and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Philadelphia. How Greendrop works is you decide which organization you would like to donate to, and then you can schedule a pickup for your items. They safely deliver and donate your items to the chosen organization, and once received the items are distributed to those in need.

The Hoboken Shelter

The Hoboken Shelter is a great place to donate menswear as well as women's coats and undergarments. They accept donations from 9am-9pm and all items are given directly to members of their housing program as well as daily food and resource recipients. This is especially convenient for people who commute to the city. Consider dropping by the Hoboken Shelter. There, especially in times like these, there are plenty of ways to lend a helping hand.

Jersey Shore Rescue Mission Thrift Store

The Jersey Shore Rescue Mission Thrift Store has been a refuge for jersey shore locals since 1889. They are a strong and diverse community that works to better the lives of poverty ridden men, women and children. Many of their visitors are in need of immediate resources and there are many ways to help out. In addition to having a clothing drop off site they also allow visitors as they want to feel more like a home and community, rather than a shelter or temporary place.

The pandemic has left so many New Jerseyans in dire straits, here’s an easy way to feel like you can make a difference.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.