Gorgeous new construction in NJ for under $3k? Yes, please

We have been talking so much about real estate on the air lately because this is the season where things start to really get out of control.

People are desperate to find homes to be in in time for the summer. There are bidding wars all over New Jersey and people are having to settle for way less than they wanted for way more than they wanted to pay.

With interest rates rising and inflation getting worse, you may have lost the incentive to purchase a new home, fearful that you won’t be able to afford it. The answer is to find something with a low payment. But houses under $300,000 in New Jersey are extremely hard to come by. And if you find them they are generally in poor condition or in bad neighborhoods.

The exception to the rule is this house in Glassboro, NJ. I don’t think I have seen new construction this well priced in New Jersey in many many years.

The home is traditional colonial with a beautiful porch and all of the amenities you would expect from a newly built home like a fully insulated basement and a heated garage.

The home, on McKinley Street, has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. There are tile and laminate floors, an eat-in kitchen with an island, beautiful stainless steel appliances in a bright pretty kitchen with sliders leading out to a back deck, and granite countertops, natch.

Trulia / Listing courtesy of Michael Shamberg, Berkshire Hathaway, Diversified Realty Trulia / Listing courtesy of Michael Shamberg, Berkshire Hathaway, Diversified Realty loading...

Trulia / Listing courtesy of Michael Shamberg, Berkshire Hathaway, Diversified Realty Trulia / Listing courtesy of Michael Shamberg, Berkshire Hathaway, Diversified Realty loading...

If you have dreamed of a new home in New Jersey, this could be yours. See the full Trulia listing here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: