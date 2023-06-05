Gorgeous, jaw-dropping NJ beach house for sale for $5.5 million
If this house were a woman she'd have suitors lined up for miles. Of all the Jersey Shore beach homes I've dreamed of owning I’ve never seen one quite this amazing.
It sits at, no, reigns at, 7 Tradewinds Lane in Sea Bright. This home was built as a hurricane-resistant structure as were the surrounding homes at the Tradewinds development. None of these homes suffered any structural damage during Superstorm Sandy or any other weather event since built. You might think something constructed so strong would look like some military installation.
Not a chance.
This home is opulent in every way. Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring, a mahogany entrance door, 24 karat gold accents in the elevator (yes, an elevator), and in bathrooms, family room, etc..
It’s on the market for an asking price of $5,495,000. It's listed with Rosa Aiello from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.
It's listed at 6,110 square feet. To say it has four bedrooms and 6 bathrooms doesn't quite tell the story. It has a home theater, a golf simulator room, a rooftop deck, 8, 9 and 10-foot ceilings, private beach access and a nearly 1,000-square-foot garage just to mention a few things. It also has a reverse floor plan to better enjoy the majesty of the Atlantic Ocean.
Nothing really quite tells the story like seeing it does. So are you ready to step inside?
Gorgeous curb appeal at night.
Talk about making an entrance!
Nothing to see here. Just all of God’s beauty in a view from the back.
If you can’t sleep well here you just can’t sleep well.
For those who love a soaking tub, we salute you.
No this isn’t the lobby of a Ritz Carlton. It’s just your house for $5.5 million.
There are chandeliers then there’s this.
If you want to be Al Pacino turning down the senator in “Godfather II” this would be a good room for it.
Imagine the party you’d have on this rooftop deck.
Remember that home theater we mentioned?
Ohhhh yeahhhh.
A golf simulator.
I can’t even.
Home sweet home.
Look inside this magnificent Morristown mansion
You better jump on these waterfront NJ homes rentals for Summer 2022
23 Pictures Show How Time Has Forgotten About Places in South Jersey
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.