GOP official worries ‘Antifa’ behind vandalism of his billboard

A Republican state lawmaker suggested that the militant Antifa movement may be behind the anti-Trump and anti-police vandalism of his farm's billboard.

State Police are investigating the vandalism discovered Sunday morning on the Space Farms advertisement on Route 23 in the Colesville section of Wantage.

The black spray paint says "f*** Trump," "ACAB" (which stands for All Cops Are Bastards) and two more F-bombs on the billboard of a girl and pig. One of the girl's eyes were filled in with black paint.

Assemblyman Parker Space said he and his wife didn't see the vandalism when they drove past the billboard Saturday night.

"With our sign getting hit, I'm kind of assuming that the stronghold here in Sussex County is coming under attack by the Antifa movement and other individuals. That's my feeling," Space said, referring to the antifascist movement that has been blamed for violent incidents at political demonstrations.

State Police spokesman Lawrence Peele said there have been no arrests or charges filed in the vandalism. State Police provides police service to Wantage and many communities in Sussex County.

Jersey Conservative was first to report on the defaced Space Farms sign.

Space said his wife, who is a vice chairwoman of the Sussex County Republican Committee, and committee Chairman Jerry Scanlan have also received threatening emails during the week about a pro-Trump boat rally that had been scheduled for Lake Hopatcong on Saturday.

The email also mentioned the death of state parks employee Curtis Mulch, who drowned in the lake on Wednesday when his weed harvester capsized, according to Space.

"Make sure you have your life vest you don't want to end up like the guy on the weed harvester, make sure you have your fire extinguisher you don't want your boat to catch on fire, just very threatening stuff to him," Space quoted the email as saying.

The rally was canceled due to the threat of thunderstorms. It has not been rescheduled.

The New Jersey Herald reported some Trump supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators still came to the lake and briefly met on River Styx Road bridge.

Of the 109,216 registered voters in Sussex County, nearly 45,000 are Republican, almost 23,000 are Democratic, according to the state Division of Elections.

An investigation also continues into a June 1 late-night shooting near the Hampton Township home of Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada.

Police spotted Jacob Drelich, 26, of Newtown, walking along Hershey Road shortly after the report of gunfire. Police said he ran into an open field when troopers attempted to question him. Drelich spoke to officers the next day at State Police Sussex Station and he admitted to spraying "BLM" on a street sign but was cleared as a suspect in the shooting, officials said.

Drelich was charged with criminal mischief, eluding and defiant trespass for violating Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order.

Last year, Scanlan took responsibility for posts that appeared on the committee's official Twitter account calling for America to "eradicate Islam from every town, city, county and state in our homeland."

Space was criticized in 2017 for posting a picture of himself and his wife in front of a Confederate flag at a Hank Williams Jr. concert.

