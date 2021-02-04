Glen Burtnik performs ‘career retrospective’ Feb. 19 in Vineland

He's performed in such bands as Styx and ELO. He's written songs for such artists as Randy Travis, Patty Smyth and Don Henley. He's played Paul McCartney in the Broadway production of "Beatlemania" and has put together full orchestras that have recreated the Beatles White Album and Abbey Road to the note. But on Friday night, Feb. 19 it will be Glen Burtnik, performing the music of Glen Burtnik at the Landis Theater in Vineland.

"It's like a career retrospective" he jokingly told me when he came on my show last Thursday night, Jan. 28. "Before I kick the bucket, I figure let's play as much of my music as I can possibly remember."

Burtnik has done a lot of music.

"I've done so many things, so many bands, so many records, so this is just Glen Burtnik music, it's a good exercise and I have some great people joining me and I can't wait to do it."

After being cooped up for so long, we can't wait to see it. I asked Glen how he's been dealing with the pandemic.

"I found ways to be busy, I have a studio, a little guest house behind my house and I decided to paint the inside all psychedelic, so it looks like a hippie crash pad here."

Yet Burtnik still continued to record music.

"The Weeklings, one of my bands, we've released a number of things where each of us stayed in our own homes and we sent each other via emails, we sent each other tracks and we'd put them together and bingo, we've actually released a few records."

The man never stops working. May he never stop working. As someone who's been to Glen Burtnik shows, I can honestly say there's nothing like it.

To order tickets for Glen Burtnik at the Landis Theater in Vineland safe and socially distanced, click here.

