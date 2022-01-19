Gas station altercation ends in shooting on Garden State Parkway, cops say

A 22-year-old Berkeley man has been arrested on charges of shooting at a car on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County.

State Police say a man was shot while driving south near Exit 80 on Jan. 12.

It turns out the victim had an altercation with the suspect, William Sabo, at a gas station in Manchester, police said. After the altercation, the man and Sabo left the gas station separately in their own cars but headed in the same direction.

When the victim got on the parkway, Sabo, who was in a black Dodge Charger, fired a handgun and struck the victim's vehicle, State Police said. The man sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his knee. His passenger drove him to Community Medical Center in Toms River.

While at the hospital, the victim gave authorities a description of the suspect.

It was later determined that Sabo had fired at the victim's car from the passenger side of the car, State Police said.

Officials arrested Sabo at his home two days later.

Detectives said they found a .40-caliber handgun, a .32-caliber revolver, two high-capacity magazines, 2.5 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Sabo's house and gray Kia Forte.

Sabo has been charged with attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.