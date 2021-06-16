Who came up with these? The craziest street names in NJ
Have you ever been traveling around and come across a street sign that makes you do a double-take? In all likelihood, you didn't read incorrectly. New Jersey has some really strange and really funny street names.
New Jersey isn't the only state with strange street names.
I DREAM OF JEANNIE WAY — COCCO BEACH, FLORIDA.
STUB TOE LANE — PORTSMOUTH, RHODE ISLAND
ELVIS ALIVE DRIVE — You've got to know this is in Vegas.
BOOGER BRANCH ROAD — It's hard to believe, but there are actually 3 Booger Branch Roads in America. One in Six Mile, South Carolina; one in Tennga, Georgia; and one in Knott County, Kentucky.
RASCALLY RABBIT ROAD — BARNSTABLE, MASSACHUSETTS. I bet there's some hunting going on there.
We're admittedly unique in New Jersey. That's why these actual street names don't surprise me. They're still really funny though.