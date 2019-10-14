Funniest funeral ever! So Jersey!

If you're the kind of person who makes jokes at funeral homes like I am, you're gonna love this!

An Irish man had the last laugh on his friends and family when he left behind a recording to be played at his funeral of him inside the box yelling, "Hello?" "Let me out." "Where the F*** am I?" And, "Let me out It's F***ing dark in here!" He even goes so far as to sing Lionel Ritchie's, 'Hello.'

It's hysterical and the people there are getting the joke and sharing one last laugh with their friend. I can definitely see myself doing something like this when I die!

