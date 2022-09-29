Fun murder mystery with the Golden Girls coming to Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City has upped its game immensely when it comes to quality entertainment and its diverse variety of unique events.

In the old days, fun in Atlantic City outside of gambling was “dinner and a show.”

Now they have everything from drag shows to theme nights to air shows and festivals to costume events— There’s always something different and fun to do.

Now, Without a Cue, a company that brings a variety of fun events all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania has a great show for you to experience at Resorts Casino.

Without a Cue is the kind of Jersey company you want to get behind.

They are a female owned company that offer an interactive and live murder mystery for audiences across the two states.

They’re now offering something very special.

Whether you were a fan of the Golden Girls or not, the “ladies of the 80s“ are throwing a special murder mystery during the month of October.

If you’ve never been to a murder mystery show, it’s fun, interactive, and a unique way to spend an evening.

You’ll get a chance to mingle with the Golden Girls as you enjoy a cocktail, then you’ll try to solve the mystery and guess whodunnit. One winner will win a prize.

You’ll really become a part of the show and cast your vote hoping to solve the mystery.

And with the Golden Girls theme, Sophia Blanche Rose and Dorothy will help to make this night show extra spicy.

Show nights in Atlantic City are October 1st, 15th and 29th and November 12th and 19th. There are two show times, 5 p.m. and 8 p.mTickets are on sale now for $35.

Tickets and information can be found here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.