Friends worried after NJ man considered ‘suicidal’ goes missing

ABSECON — Police are looking for a man described by close friends and family as "suicidal" who has not been seen since Saturday.

Patrick T. Morrisey, 25, was last seen about 10 a.m. leaving his home on Natalie Terrace, according to police. Morrisey, a Stockton University student, has exhibited "delusional and paranoid behavior" in recent days, which friends say is out of character for him.

He works as a mechanic with the Army National Guard on active orders.

Morrisey is 5 feet 6 inches, weighs 130 pounds with a thin build, and has blue eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on his left bicep with cursive writing. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and carrying a camouflage backpack.

Friends said he does not have a car.

Police asked anyone with information about Morrisey's whereabouts to call them at 609-641-0667.