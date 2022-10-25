Fresh turkey tastes better – Where to get one in NJ
If you love to cook, like me, chances are Thanksgiving is like your Super Bowl.
Everything about preparing the meal is fun and exciting, from choosing which side dishes to prepare to slow roasting the Turkey.
Nothing is better, for me, than a house full of family and friends all gathering around the dinner table.
It all starts, however, with the turkey, and I prefer a fresh one.
There has been much debate over which is better, a fresh or a frozen turkey. If you have never had a fresh bird, you owe it to yourself to try it at least once.
The biggest advantages with a fresh turkey is they tend to roast faster, stay juicier, and just taste better.
As for price, they will cost you more than a frozen bird.
The cost of turkey has risen over the last year, with a supermarket bird expected to cost nearly $2 per pound.
You will likely pay almost double that for a fresh turkey. It is worth the extra cost.
New Jersey has many farms that raise turkeys and will be happy to take your order for the holiday. Just make sure you have time to pick it up a few days before Thanksgiving.
Most of the farms listed below start taking orders the first week of November. Check their websites for ordering instructions.
I get mine a few days early so I can put it in an Apple Cider Brine. If you want my recipe, click here.
Where to get a fresh Turkey in New Jersey:
Abma’s Farm, Wycoff
Address: 700 Lawlins Road, Wyckoff
Phone: 201-891-0278
Website: abmasfarm.com
Ashley Farms, Flanders
Address: 25 Hillside Ave, Flanders
Phone: 973-584-7578
Website: ashleyfarms.com
Brick Farm Market, Hopewell
Address: 65 E Broad St, Hopewell, NJ
Phone: (609) 466-6500
Website: brickfarmmarket.com
Churutabis Farm, Branchville
Address:
Phone: (973) 271-2979
Website: churutabis.com
DiPaola Turkeys, Hamilton (Mercer)
Address: 891 Edinburg Rd, Hamilton Township
Phone: (609) 587-9311
Website: dipaolaturkeyfarm.com
Flatbrook Farm, Sandyston
Address: 2 Degroat Rd, Sandyston
Phone: 973-948-2554
Website: flatbrookfarm.com
Fossil Farms, Boonton
Address: 81 Fulton St, Boonton
Phone: 973-917-3276
Website: fossilfarms.com
Goffle Road Poultry farm, Wyckoff
Address: 549 Goffle Rd, Wyckoff
Phone: 201-444-3238
Website: gofflepoultry.com
Griggstown Farm, Princeton
Address:4 84 Bunker Hill Rd, Princeton
Phone: (908) 359-5375
Website: griggstownfarm.com
Hinck’s Turkey Farm, Manasquan
Address: 1414 Atlantic Ave., Manasquan
Phone: 732-223-5622
Website: hincksfarm.com
Lee Turkey Farm, East Windsor
Address: 201 Hickory Corner Rd, East Windsor,
Phone: (609) 448-0629
Website: leeturkeyfarm.com
Spring Valley Turkey Farm, Old Bridge
Address: 402 Spring Valley Rd Old Bridge
Phone: (732) 970-5265
Website: springvalleynj.com
