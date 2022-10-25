Fresh turkey tastes better – Where to get one in NJ

If you love to cook, like me, chances are Thanksgiving is like your Super Bowl.

Everything about preparing the meal is fun and exciting, from choosing which side dishes to prepare to slow roasting the Turkey.

Nothing is better, for me, than a house full of family and friends all gathering around the dinner table.

It all starts, however, with the turkey, and I prefer a fresh one.

There has been much debate over which is better, a fresh or a frozen turkey. If you have never had a fresh bird, you owe it to yourself to try it at least once.

The biggest advantages with a fresh turkey is they tend to roast faster, stay juicier, and just taste better.

As for price, they will cost you more than a frozen bird.

The cost of turkey has risen over the last year, with a supermarket bird expected to cost nearly $2 per pound.

You will likely pay almost double that for a fresh turkey. It is worth the extra cost.

New Jersey has many farms that raise turkeys and will be happy to take your order for the holiday. Just make sure you have time to pick it up a few days before Thanksgiving.

Most of the farms listed below start taking orders the first week of November. Check their websites for ordering instructions.

I get mine a few days early so I can put it in an Apple Cider Brine. If you want my recipe, click here.

Where to get a fresh Turkey in New Jersey:

Abma’s Farm, Wycoff

Address: 700 Lawlins Road, Wyckoff

Phone: 201-891-0278

Website: abmasfarm.com

Ashley Farms, Flanders

Address: 25 Hillside Ave, Flanders

Phone: 973-584-7578

Website: ashleyfarms.com

Brick Farm Market, Hopewell

Address: 65 E Broad St, Hopewell, NJ

Phone: (609) 466-6500

Website: brickfarmmarket.com

Churutabis Farm, Branchville

Address:

Phone: (973) 271-2979

Website: churutabis.com

DiPaola Turkeys, Hamilton (Mercer)

Address: 891 Edinburg Rd, Hamilton Township

Phone: (609) 587-9311

Website: dipaolaturkeyfarm.com

Flatbrook Farm, Sandyston

Address: 2 Degroat Rd, Sandyston

Phone: 973-948-2554

Website: flatbrookfarm.com

Fossil Farms, Boonton

Address: 81 Fulton St, Boonton

Phone: 973-917-3276

Website: fossilfarms.com

Goffle Road Poultry farm, Wyckoff

Address: 549 Goffle Rd, Wyckoff

Phone: 201-444-3238

Website: gofflepoultry.com

Griggstown Farm, Princeton

Address:4 84 Bunker Hill Rd, Princeton

Phone: (908) 359-5375

Website: griggstownfarm.com

Hinck’s Turkey Farm, Manasquan

Address: 1414 Atlantic Ave., Manasquan

Phone: 732-223-5622

Website: hincksfarm.com

Lee Turkey Farm, East Windsor

Address: 201 Hickory Corner Rd, East Windsor,

Phone: (609) 448-0629

Website: leeturkeyfarm.com

Spring Valley Turkey Farm, Old Bridge

Address: 402 Spring Valley Rd Old Bridge

Phone: (732) 970-5265

Website: springvalleynj.com

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

