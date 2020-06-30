Fresh Express salads connected to cyclospora outbreak recalled in NJ

Fresh Express voluntarily recalled some of its products made at an Illinois facility that may be connected to an outbreak of cyclospora.

The salads affected by the recall were sold in a number of states including New Jersey. The 200 reported cases of cyclospora are from midwestern states, according to the CDC. They all contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots.

Products sold in New Jersey all had the brand name Fresh Express. Other products sold outside New Jersey are store brand labels Aldi Little Salad Bar, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, ShopRite Wholesome Pantry and Walmart Marketside.

The affected salads are clearly marked with the letter Z at the beginning of the product code, which is located in the upper right corner of the front of the package. The recall packages also displays the product code Z178 or a lower number.

Anyone with the recalled product should discard and not eat it.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora parasite. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water.

