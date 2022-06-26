Freehold Township Day is back for summer ’22 in New Jersey

Watching lightning bugs twinkle at night.

Hearing the jingle of an ice cream truck.

Freehold Township Day.

It’s not summer in Monmouth County until you've had these experiences.

The day of festivities is a wonderful tradition near and dear to my heart, and it’s back for 2022!

Freehold Township Day will be held this year on July 9th, as always at Michael J. Tighe Park (65 Georgia Rd Freehold, NJ).

(Allow me to translate for long-time residents: it’s being held at "Liberty Oak Park." If you’re like me, you never truly made the name change in your mind.)

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

Any given time at Michael J. Tighe Park is a great way to spend your day, but Freehold Township Day takes it to the next level. Best part? Admission is free!

The event will take place from 4 pm - 11 pm and will include the following:

Kids rides

A live performance by the Phil Engel Band

Food trucks

Local vendors

Fireworks which are set to start at 9 p.m.

Fireworks Fireworks (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Games

A teen center complete with a DJ

Door prizes

The “Don’t Forget the Vets” car show. $15 to register. All donations help a veteran. The show runs from 3-9 p.m. Registration closes at 6 p.m.

Plus the usual fun of the park, like their various playgrounds!

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

If you've never been to Freehold Township Day, you should definitely make this your year to check it out. It was a great part of my childhood and the event has only gotten bigger since then.

Have fun!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

