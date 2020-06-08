Four New Jersey schools send the most kids to the Ivy League

Everyone knows that New Jersey has good schools. With the kind of property taxes we pay, we better! But did you also know that on the list of schools in the country who send the most kids to Ivy League universities, we have 4 in the top 20? Yes, according to onlyinyourstate.com, four New Jersey high schools hold this unique distinction.

The data compiled is based on graduates from 2015 to 2018. For some reason, the listings only show Harvard and Princeton acceptances and none of the other Ivies. But you can be sure that many of the students in these top schools also attended Brown, Yale, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, and The University of Pennsylvania. Also, it’s interesting to note that along with Harvard and Princeton acceptances, these listings include the number of kids who go on to attend MIT, which, though obviously an outstanding school, is not in the Ivy League.

None of these listed schools are shockers; they are well known schools with high academic standards and (for most) equally high tuitions.

Here they are and the Ivy League schools that accepted their students.

#4 in the top 20 is the Lawrenceville school in Lawrenceville. 13 Harvard, 63 Princeton, between 2015 and 2018.

#7 in the US is Princeton high school in Princeton which sent 8 graduates to Harvard University, 60 graduates to Princeton University.

#8 Is Bergen County academies in Hackensack which is actually a collection of of schools separated into different disciplines. They sent 9 students to Harvard, 40 students to Princeton.

#19 In the US for Ivy League acceptances is the exclusive Delbarton School in Morristown which sent 10 students to Harvard and 26 students to Princeton.

While it’s true that you’d have to set up quite a little savings account to send your kids to most of the exclusive schools in New Jersey, you’ll also be setting them up for a better chance of being accepted to some of the most prestigious colleges in the country.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

