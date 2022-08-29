Forget the Diner— Whip up this delicious NJ classic dish at home

While I can’t say this is something I eat regularly, I can say it’s on almost every American restaurant menu in New Jersey.

Disco Fries have always been a New Jersey classic and several restaurants have earned a serious amount of attention and fame for theirs.

Disco Fries are essentially a side containing thick-cut steak fries layered with brown gravy and mozzarella cheese, so basically a dream come true.

They were said to be invented after a night out at the disco, but others have different theories. So if you’re looking to recreate this dish and have a little fun, here’s an easy and quick recipe.

To make the fries you will need some sort of French fry first. You can make these yourself, or purchase frozen ones from the store. Many diners have been known to use crinkle-cut fries when doing this recipe, but anything goes in your kitchen at home.

For the gravy, homemade is definitely the best option, so here’s an easy recipe:

— You will need 3 cups beef stock (I use meatless beef flavor to make it vegetarian)

— 1 minced shallot

— 1 minced garlic clove

— 4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

— ¼ cup flour

— 2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce

— And of course salt and pepper for seasoning.

You will want to add your butter, garlic, and shallot first to allow them to cook before adding anything else. Slowly add flour until the mixture thickens up and add the beef stock at the very end.

When the fries are ready, add the mozzarella cheese and place it back in the oven for a few minutes so that the cheese can melt. Then pour the gravy on as heavily or lightly as you’d like and you’ll know you did it right if everything is melty and of course, if it tastes good.

Actually, good doesn’t do it justice. You’re welcome.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here