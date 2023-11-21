Forget NYC: The most memorable tree lighting is right here in NJ

It’s not like there aren’t a zillion fun and festive things to do during the holiday season in NJ. But some are just more special than others.

And if you’ve never experienced the tree lighting in Atlantic City, it’s not a cliche to say you don’t know what you’re missing. It’s truly a gorgeous spectacle.

Embrace the festive spirit at Bally's for Atlantic City's Official Holiday Tree Lighting and the grand unveiling of Winter Wonderland at The Yard on Friday, December 1, commencing at 4:30 pm.

The yard is a fun entertainment venue at Bally's that’s a great time all year, but even more so when it’s turned into a stunning holiday spectacle.

Indulge in the warmth of complimentary hot chocolate and delightful holiday treats. Be a part of spreading holiday joy by contributing a new unwrapped toy for the Toys For Kids collection or making a donation to the 177th FW Spouse Foundation.

The Yard's Winter Wonderland transforms the space into a holiday haven, featuring enchanting décor, Sunday Brunch, Friday Happy Hour, festive cocktails, enticing drink specials, crackling firepits, cornhole, and live entertainment on weekends, among other delights.

Mark your calendars with an array of exciting events, all with no cover charge:

Here’s everything that’s happening.

🎄December 2: Sexy Santa Contest with $1,000 in Gift Card Prizes – Party kicks off at 9 PM

🎄December 9: Be Our Guest Disney DJ Party at 10 PM

🎄December 15: The Amish Outlaws take the stage at 8 PM

🎄December 16: Immerse in the Santa Rave at 10 PM

🎄December 23: Ugly Sweater Contest offering $1,000 in Cash Prizes – Party starts at 9 PM

🎄December 31: One Big Party at The Yard – A $75 package includes Open Bar and hors d'oeuvres from 9 PM to 11 PM, followed by a cash bar, beer specials, and live music from Go Go Retro. Secure your tickets at TicketWeb.co.

Join Bally’s in New Jerseys most famous city by the sea in making this holiday season truly magical at The Yard, where joy knows no bounds.

Who says you gotta go to New York for a tree lighting?

