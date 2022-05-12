Forget goat yoga — Dog yoga is the newest trend in New Jersey

Remember goat yoga? Remember how much you wanted to take a yoga class with goats? Well, New Jersey has one better for you. How about puppy yoga.

It’s just like goat yoga, but with dogs.

Yoga Goes To The Dogs In New York Getty Images loading...

But beware, you might fall in love with one of these adorable dogs, and you’ll end up taking it home with you. And that’s actually encouraged since the dogs all come from an animal group waiting to be rescued.

Doggy Noses and Yoga Poses is a fundraising organization that raises money for animal rescue groups by holding yoga classes and events throughout New Jersey.

The money you spend for each class, plus donations, goes towards the rescue group that the participating dogs are from.

The dogs roam around as you take your yoga class so you can either concentrate and master those backbends or you can have a cuddle session with the pup of your choice.

If you're a college student, they have special classes for you.

As stated on one of the DNYP Instagram posts, with an increase in mental health concerns among students, their “Classes on Campus” program focuses on health benefits by practicing yoga and the mental aspect by playing with dogs to create a relaxed space.

Even if you’re not a pro-yogi (yes, that’s really a thing), you can still attend these events and possibly walk home with a new family member.

Here is a list of upcoming classes and events in New Jersey hosted by Doggy Noses and Yoga Poses:

Saturday, May 14 in Neptune, NJ

Metta Yoga to benefit Castle of Dreams

Tickets are $37.50 per person and a portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Castle of Dreams. Click HERE for more information.

Sunday, May 15 in Maple Shade, NJ

Dr. Brewlittle's Beer Co. to benefit Puppies and More Rescue

Tickets are $37.50 if purchased HERE, and $45 if purchased at the door. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Puppies and More Rescue. Guests 21 and over will receive a complimentary Dr. Brewlittle's pint after the class.

Friday, May 20 in Hillsborough Township, NJ

The Township of Hillsborough Municipal Center on behalf of BoroSafe to benefit Bully Rescue Warriors

Tickets are $37.50 if purchased HERE, and $45 if purchased at the door. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Bully Rescue Warriors.

Saturday, May 21 in Old Bridge, NJ

Crunch Fitness-Marlboro to benefit Husky House

Tickets are $37.50 if purchased HERE, and $45 if purchased at the door. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Husky House.

Sunday, May 22 in Hackensack, NJ

The Alementary Brewing Co to benefit Angels for Animals Network

Tickets are $37.50 if purchased HERE, and $45 if purchased at the door. A portion of all ticket proceeds will be donated to Angels for Animals Network.

Sunday, June 5 in Long Valley, NJ

purespace studio in Long Valley to benefit One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

Tickets are $37.50 if purchased HERE, and $45 if purchased at the door. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to OSCAR.

Sunday, June 19 in Cedar Grove, NJ

Limitless Performance and Therapy to benefit Angels for Animals Network.

Tickets are $37.50 per person if purchased HERE, or $45 at the door. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Angels for Animals Network.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

