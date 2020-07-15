Yesterday Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced that there will be no large events for the next six months in Philly. My family and I love going into Philly. It's only 30 minutes from our town in South Jersey and it's easy to get in and out of compared to New York City, which is two hours from us.

Of course Philadelphia doesn't have all of the things NYC does, no city can compare to New York, but it's got a lot going on. Or it did. One of our favorite traditions, which is still five months away, is going to the Mummer's Parade on Broad Street on New Year's Day. That's canceled, along with a slew of fun events that drew large crowds to the City of Brotherly Love every year. No Broad Street Run. No Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Dennis Malloy photo

Perhaps city officials looked back in history and are trying to avoid repeating it. During the Spanish Flu of 1918, some cities like St. Louis took precautions by wearing masks and discouraging large gatherings. Philadelphia on the other hand held a parade in late September of that year that is credited with spreading the virus. That was over 100 years ago and a different bug, but political leaders don't want that kind of blame on their hands and who could blame them.

