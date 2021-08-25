Football player says he’s leaving Rutgers over NJ vaccine mandate
A football player poised for his first season of play with Rutgers University has instead opted to leave the team, saying it's due to the university's strict vaccine mandate.
All students are required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester, unless a medical or religious exemption had been approved.
In a tweet, Peyton Powell said because of the mandate, he had "no choice" but to transfer.
Rutgers University football coach Greg Schiano has said over 90% of his players are already vaccinated, as the first game of the season is slated for Sept. 2.
Powell transferred to Rutgers from Baylor in December 2019 and was ruled ineligible to play last season.
The Odessa, Texas native originally committed to the Texas Longhorns (University of Texas at Austin) while still in high school in 2018, before signing with Baylor University.
Powell enrolled at Baylor in January 2019 and did not see game action.
He then transferred eight months later, briefly committing to Utah in November 2019 before signing with Rutgers.